BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Information has spread in the media that Azerbaijanis who went to Iran for treatment - residents of the Sharur district of Nakhchivan Vusal Guliyev and Rovshan Seyid, were detained by law enforcement agencies of this country.

As the Azerbaijani MFA told Trend, this issue is under investigation.

"At the moment there is no information," the ministry said.