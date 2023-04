BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. We immediately reacted to the Armenian provocation of burning the Azerbaijani flag at the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Champion in Yerevan, Head of the press service of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Kanan Mastaliyev told journalists, Trend reports.

"We felt the support of Azerbaijani people. We knew that our people were with us. We couldn't stay there," he said.

