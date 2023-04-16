Last day of AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The last day of the 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Finals will be held in the individual program for juniors and seniors in exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon.

Among the juniors, Azerbaijani gymnast Nuray Ahmadzade will perform in the finals in exercises with a hoop and a ribbon; Shams Aghahuseynova and Sofia Mammadova will present exercises with a ball; and Nazrin Abdullayeva will perform exercises with clubs.

Among the seniors, Zohra Agamirova will perform in all four finals; Alina Gezalova will perform exercises with a ribbon, a hoop and a ball; whereas Leyli Aghazade will present the exercise with clubs.

Furthermore, finals among junior teams in group exercises in programs with 5 jump ropes and 5 balls will be held today. In the finals with 5 jump ropes, Azerbaijan will be represented by a group team consisting of Govhar Ibrahimova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Zahra Jafarova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzade, Madina Aslanova, and Ayan Sadigova.

In the finals of the exercises with 5 balls, Azerbaijan will be represented by two teams: the aforementioned national team, as well as a team consisting of athletes Salma Ismayilova, Sofia Mammadova, Gulnar Rasulzade, Nihal Ahmadsoy and Leyla Aliyeva.

The finals of the senior group teams will be held in exercises with 5 hoops, 3 ribbons and 2 balls. Azerbaijan will be represented in two finals by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.

Azerbaijan hosted the AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in 2018 and in 2019.