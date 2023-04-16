Junior athlete from Cyprus takes first place in exercise with hoop at AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Athlete Vera Tugolukova, representing Cyprus, took first place at the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in the hoop exercise among juniors, Trend reports.

She won first place with 31.500 points.

A gymnast from Poland, Liliana Lewińska has taken second place (31.100 points), while Israeli athlete Lian Rona (30.700) occupies third place.

Azerbaijani gymnast Nuray Ahmadzada took fifth place in the finals with a score of 28.750.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.