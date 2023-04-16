AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament: Uzbek gymnast wins gold in exercise with ball among juniors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. An athlete from Uzbekistan Natalya Usova has won a gold medal of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku in the ball exercise among juniors​, Trend reports.

The judges awarded her 32.400 points for her performance in the finals.

Vera Tugolukova, representing Cyprus, won the silver medal (31.150 points), while the bronze medal was won by athlete from Israel Lian Rona (30.600 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Shams Aghahuseynova (27.850 points) and Sofia Mammadova (27.450 points) took sixth and seventh place, respectively.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.