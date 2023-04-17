Azerbaijani gymnasts win medals in hoop exercise at AGF Trophy International Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijani athlete Zohra Agamirova won the gold medal, and another representative of the Azerbaijani team Alina Gezalova silver medal at the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament AGF Trophy in Baku in an exercise with a hoop among seniors, Trend reports.

The result of Zohra Agamirova was 33.700 points, and Alina Gezalova - was 30.350 points.

The bronze medal with a score of 29.300 points was won by Nora Demier from Switzerland.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.