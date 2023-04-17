Azerbaijani gymnasts win awards in ball exercise at AGF Trophy International Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijani athlete Zohra Agamirova won a gold medal, and Alina Gezalova won a silver medal at the AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in the ball exercise among seniors, Trend reports.

The result of Azerbaijani gymnasts in the final was 32.500 points and 32.150 points respectively.

The bronze medalist with a score of 29.900 points was Evelyn Victoria Kocsis (Hungary).

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.