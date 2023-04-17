Baku hosts awarding ceremony of AGF Trophy International Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. On April 16, at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, the next ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the 3rd International AGF Trophy Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament was held, Trend reports.

The winners and prize-winners among seniors in exercises with a hoop and a ball were awarded.

In the program of the exercise with a hoop among seniors, Zohra Agamirova (Azerbaijan) rose to the highest step of the podium, Alina Gezalova (Azerbaijan) took the second place, Nora Demier (Switzerland) took third place.

The awards were presented by the head of the department of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports Gyurka Gancheva, the chairman of the Council of Veterans of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Elshad Narimanov, the judge of the international category Telana Aliyeva.

Zohra Agamirova (Azerbaijan) won the gold medal in the program of exercises with the ball among seniors, Alina Gezalova (Azerbaijan) won the silver medal, Evelyn Victoria Kocsis (Hungary) won the bronze medal.

The awards were presented by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) manager Mehman Aliyev, the choreographer of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnast Akif Karimli, the judge of the international category Dilbar Ibragimova.

The presentation of a specially established prize of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation - the AGF Trophy Cup was also held. Among the seniors performing in the individual program, AGF Trophy was awarded to Zohra Agamirova. The award was presented by the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team choreographer, and member of the Technical Committee for the discipline "Gymnastics for All" of European Gymnastics (European Gymnastics) Ruslan Eyvazov.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.