Azerbaijani gymnast takes first place in ribbon exercise at AGF Trophy International Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova won the gold medal in the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament AGF Trophy in an exercise with a ribbon among seniors, Trend reports.

Her performance was rated by the judges at 31.400 points.

The silver medal with a score of 30.750 points was won by another representative of the Azerbaijani national team - Alina Gezalova, the bronze went to Evelyn Victoria Kocsis from Hungary, and the judges gave her 29.400 points for the program.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.