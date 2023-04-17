Baku hosts another award ceremony for winners of AGF Trophy International Tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. On April 16, at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, the next ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the 3rd International AGF Trophy Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament was held, Trend reports.

Medals were awarded to the winners and prize-winners among the seniors in the exercises with clubs and ribbon.

ohra Agamirova (Azerbaijan) took the first place in the exercise with clubs among seniors, Evelin Victoria Kochis (Hungary) took the second position, Veronika Sturmilova (Moldova) took the third place.

The awards were presented by the president of the Montenegrin Gymnastics Federation Vesna Radonich, the manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Shafiga Yelchuyeva, the press secretary of the AGF Aysel Sultanova.

Zohra Agamirova (Azerbaijan) was awarded the gold medal in the ribbon exercise among seniors, the silver medal was awarded to Alina Gezalova (Azerbaijan), the bronze medal was awarded to Evelin Victoria Kochis (Hungary).

The awards were presented by Gumru Mammadova, representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Valentina Ukleina, coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, Farhad Ahmedbeyli, manager of AGF

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 119 gymnasts from 14 countries of the world took part in the tournament.