Azerbaijan confirms 66 more COVID-19 cases, 59 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Azerbaijan has detected 66 new COVID-19 cases, and 59 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 830,846 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,153 of them have recovered, and 10,213 people have died. Currently, 480 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 833 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,576,355 tests have been conducted so far.