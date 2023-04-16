Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. As many as 120 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 62 citizens, the second dose – 17 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 34 citizens. A total of 7 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,958,464 vaccine doses were administered, 5,409,477 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,880,417 people – the second dose, 3,402,501 people – the third dose, and the next doses.