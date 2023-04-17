Newly appointed Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan introduced to staff (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:14)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov introduced the newly appointed Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov to the staff of the ministry on April 14, 2023, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture.

Providing information about the biography of Majnun Mammadov, Movsumov noted that the non-oil sector, and in particular agriculture, plays an important role in the country's economy. He said that there is great potential for the development of this industry. Movsumov then gave relevant recommendations to the staff of the ministry to achieve the goals set by the country's leadership in this area.

The newly appointed minister of agriculture, expressing gratitude to the head of state for the high level of confidence shown, noted that he would make every effort to fulfill the tasks set.

Majnun Mammadov was appointed to the post of Minister of Agriculture by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 14, 2023.