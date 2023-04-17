Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to not cause limitations in movement of pedestrians - Baku City Circuit (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:27)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. There will be no limitations on the movement of pedestrians during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, press secretary of the Baku City Circuit operational company Turab Teymurov told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that pedestrians will be able to continue using the underground passages in the part of the city where the race will be held.

"Pedestrians will also be able to use temporary passages at the intersections of Azerbaijan Avenue and Istiglaliyyat Street, Khagani and Rashid Behbudov Streets, as well as Azadlig Avenue and Khagani Street. The passages at the intersection of Rashid Behbudov Street and Neftchilar Avenue will operate on a permanent basis," Teymurov said.

According to him, a part of Neftchilar Avenue from the Azneft Circle towards the marine station and a part of Istiglaliyyat Street from Sheikh Shamil Street to Azerbaijan Avenue from April 24 to 29 will be open for traffic at certain hours in one direction. The traffic on the mentioned roads will be free on April 24-26 in the morning from 07:00 to 09:00 (GMT+4), and in the evening from 18:00 to 20:00 (GMT+4).

On April 27, however, the part of Neftchilar Avenue from the Azneft circle in the direction of the marine station will be open for traffic only from 07:00 to 09:00 (GMT+4) in the morning and from 20:00 to 22:00 (GMT+4) in the evening. And on April 28-29, traffic there will be possible only in the evening from 20:00 to 22:00 (GMT+4).

Baku City Circuit said that traffic on these roads on the mentioned days will be possible only in one direction. Car parking there will be completely prohibited for security reasons. In addition, there will be no heavy vehicles or public transport on these roads, either. The speed limit is set at 50 km/h. Traffic on these roads will be regulated jointly by the Baku City Circuit and the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Detailed information can be obtained on the official website of the Baku City Circuit.