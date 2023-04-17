Traffic to be restricted in three parts of Baku during Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 11:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. Traffic will be limited along the avenues and streets around the Baku City Circuit from 01:00 (GMT+4) on April 24 due to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix which will be held in the capital on April 28-30, press secretary of the Baku City Circuit operational company Turab Teymurov told reporters, Trend reports.

He said the usual traffic will be resumed on May 2, 08:00 (GMT+4).

"The traffic will be restricted in the three parts of the capital. The first zone is the territory of Icherisheher; the second is Azadliq Square and the streets near it; and the third is UN 50th Anniversary Street. During the race, those who live and work on these territories can enter or exit the area only with special permission," Teymurov said.

He noted that the mentioned permission can be obtained at the relevant pickup points from Monday to Friday, from 10:00 to 17:00 (GMT+4). In order to obtain permission, it is necessary to contact the following offices:

- for the 1st zone: "Icherisheher" State Historical-Architectural Reserve, 41 Boyuk Gala Street, the former building of the National Encyclopedia of Azerbaijan, 4th floor; phone: (012) 497-35-89;

- for the 2nd zone: Department of Housing and Communal Services No. 4, Khagani Street, 26/32; phone: (012) 498-88-06;

- for the 3rd zone: Department of Housing and Communal Services No. 58, Istiglaliyyat Street, 5; phone: (012) 492-41-85.

The issue of permission started on April 10 and will last until April 28.