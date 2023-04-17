Welcome to today's breaking news! The European Azerbaijan School has just achieved the highly coveted Council of International Schools Accreditation, recognizing its exceptional international education programs.

CIS is a membership community working collaboratively to shape international education through professional services to schools, higher education institutions, and individuals. The CIS vision is to inspire the development of global citizens through high quality international education: connecting ideas, cultures, and educators from every corner of the world.

The achievement of CIS Accreditation places European Azerbaijan School among a select group of international schools that have achieved this recognition. The accreditation confirms that the school has met the highest standards of international education and that it is committed to continuous improvement and excellence in all aspects of its educational programs.

According to the school's leadership team, this achievement is a testament to their dedication to providing world-class curricula that foster critical thinking, creativity, and global citizenship among their students.

Through the tireless efforts of its faculty, staff, and students, the European Azerbaijan School has established itself as a leading institution in the field of international education, unlocking limitless opportunities for its students and empowering them to become global citizens.

This latest achievement marks a significant milestone in the school's history, and they invite the world to join them in celebrating this momentous occasion. Congratulations to the European Azerbaijan School on this incredible accomplishment!