Azerbaijan confirms 62 more COVID-19 cases, 55 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijan has detected 62 new COVID-19 cases, 55 patients have recovered and three have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 830,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,216 of them have recovered, and 10,217 people have died. Currently, 485 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,321 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,578,265 tests have been conducted so far.