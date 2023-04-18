Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan detains another criminal group operating under guise of religion (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Society Materials 18 April 2023 15:08 (UTC +04:00)

First version published at 14:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan have carried out an operation to detain members of another criminal group operating in the country under the guise of religion, Trend reports.

About 20 people were detained during the operation.

These individuals, carrying out religious propaganda in favor of Iran, were also engaged in drug distribution. The main goal of the criminal network, operating under the guise of religion, was to strike at the secular values of Azerbaijan and gain control over youth by luring them into drug use.

Necessary measures within the ministry's operation are continuing to be taken.

