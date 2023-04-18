Western Azerbaijan Community holds session related to volunteer work (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The Community of Western Azerbaijan held a session to promote the activities of volunteers related to bringing the realities of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located on modern-day Armenia’s territory) to the attention of the international community, Trend reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Community of Western Azerbaijan, the "Regional Development" Public Association, and the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan.

Opening the event with an introductory speech, Chairman of the Community of Western Azerbaijan, MP Aziz Alakbarli spoke about the troubles faced by Azerbaijanis in Western Azerbaijan, and about their right to return to the homeland of their ancestors.

He noted that today it’s very important to convey these realities to the world, and it’s necessary that young people intensify their activities in this direction.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva noted that the active participation of young people in this struggle for the right of Azerbaijanis to return to their native lands is very important.

According to her, Azerbaijani youth have enough strength and determination to support this just cause both inside the country and abroad.

Then the representatives of the Youth Foundation, the "Regional Development" Association, and the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan spoke, noting that Western Azerbaijan today is the national issue of every Azerbaijani, and young people should be active in this matter.

Chairman of the Youth Union of the Community of Western Azerbaijan, MP Ramin Mammadov made a presentation.

In conclusion, volunteers from Western Azerbaijan spoke about the pain and suffering of their close relatives as a result of their deportations and genocides, noting that they will be more actively involved in the struggle for the rights of Western Azerbaijanis to return.

The event was attended by representatives of government agencies, heads of volunteer organizations, and more than 100 volunteers.