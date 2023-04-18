Man injured following mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar (UPDATE)

Title changed. Details added: first version posted on 18:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. A 43-year-old Elnur Asgarov has been injured in a mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar district, the press service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to the agency, the incident happened in the district’s Borsunlu village, close to the former line of contact [which existed between Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces during occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia].

The injured was taken to the Tartar district hospital.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

As a result of the mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 291 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of mines and other explosive devices, 51 of whom were killed and over 200 received injuries of varying degrees of severity.