Azerbaijan shares plans to restore internal roads in liberated Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Restoration of internal roads in Azerbaijan’s Lachin is planned to be completed in the shortest term, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

According to the agency, these roads, which are 59 kilometers long, have two traffic lanes 3-3.5 meters wide, and the designed width of the roadway is 8-15 meters.

As part of the project, a new roadbed and road base are being built, as well as a new asphalt concrete pavement is being laid.

The construction and restoration work is carried out in accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules", under the personal control of the agency’s leadership.

The reconstruction work is planned to be completed in the near future.

With the restoration of internal roads in Lachin City, modern road infrastructure will be established that will ensure the comfortable movement of residents and guests of the city.

Excavation, drilling and blasting work in connection with the construction of Lachin International Airport, the foundation of which was laid on August 16, 2021 with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, are also being carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

In accordance with the "Construction Norms and Rules", under the project carried out under the supervision of the agency’s leadership, the vegetation layer was removed from an area of ​​162,800 cubic meters, blasting - on an area of 6.9 million cubic meters, mechanized drilling of rocks – on an area of 859,800 cubic meters, as well as excavation work in the amount of 5.04 million cubic meters.

Lachin International Airport, which is being built in the Gorchu village of the Lachin district, will become the highest mountainous airport in Azerbaijan.

The distance from the airport to Lachin City will be 38.1 kilometers, to Shusha City - 75 kilometers, and to Kalbajar City - 592 kilometers.

The construction of the Lachin International Airport will give impetus to the socio-economic development of the region and will lead to an increase in tourism potential.

The Lachin district was liberated from Armenian occupation following the 2020 Second Karabakh War.