BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs has started an investigation in connection with the destruction of graves at the cemetery in Zabrat village in Baku, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, an investigation is underway into the case of the destruction by unknown persons of several tombstones at one of the cemeteries located in the Zabrat village of Baku's Sabunchu district.

Will be updated