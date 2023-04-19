Heydar Aliyev Center to showcase works of Salvador Dali for first time in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Heydar Aliyev Center will host the opening ceremony of "Surrealism is me" an exhibition of works of Salvador Dali, one of the famous artists of the 20th century, on April 26, Trend reports.

The works of Dali, are to be presented in Azerbaijan for the first time, including the artist's graphic works, samples of glass and bronze sculptures, as well as multimedia resembling "lively canvases".

The works to be exhibited at the Heydar Aliyev Center are one of the largest collections of original works of Dali in the world. This unique project will take visitors into the artist's world. The multimedia zone, in which these images will “revive”, will give a deeper understanding of the famous artist’s world.

One of the notable features of the exhibition, organized on the initiative of the Azerbaijani "Synergy Partnership" company and the well-known Russian gallery "PS Gallery", there will also be a demonstration of surreal objects created from glass and original photographs of the artist.

Each work performed by Dali is not only a masterpiece of graphic art, a manifestation of innovation and a unique author's approach, but also a whole story.

Once upon a time Dali received an order from the Italian government to illustrate the famous "Divine Comedy" of Dante Alighieri. The order was then canceled following the Italian society’s objections to the creation of the illustrations for the Italian poet's work by the Spanish artist.

However, Dali, who since childhood loved the works of Dante, didn’t stop working. This work lasted 10 years, and during that time the artist created 3,500 samples, which helped to achieve an unusual effect.

Possessing a unique talent, Salvador Dali had a different view of the world. He loved to experiment with space, shape and color. The works created by Dali were made in the genre of surrealism, and the artist himself was one of the brightest and most famous representatives of this art direction.

The works of Salvador Dali are kept in the largest museums in the world and are considered classics of surrealism. The artist's works change people's perception of art and encourage them to tune in to their own feelings.

There is no doubt that the opening of the "Surrealism is me" exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku will be a landmark cultural event of the year and a real gift for art lovers.

The exhibition will be open for the public from April 27 to October 8. Tickets will be put up for sale at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center from April 27.