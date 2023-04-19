Criminal case opened following unknowns desecrating tombstones at Baku cemetery (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:40)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. A criminal case has been initiated on the fact of the destruction of tombstones at a cemetery in one of the districts of Baku, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Earlier, a video footage depicting destroyed tombstones at one of the cemeteries has been spread on social networks. As a result of the activities carried out by the staff of the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, it was revealed that unknown persons damaged the tombstones at a cemetery located in the Zabrat village of Baku's Sabunchi district.

No reason was yet provided on why the tombstones were desecrated.

A criminal case has been initiated in the Investigation Department of the Sabunchu Police Department under Article 245 (desecration of graves) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Currently, a preliminary investigation is underway. The necessary measures are being taken in order to identify and bring to justice those responsible.