Azerbaijan confirms 75 more COVID-19 cases, 101 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:49)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan has detected 75 new COVID-19 cases, and 101 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 830,993 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,317 of them have recovered, and 10,217 people have died. Currently, 459 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,561 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,579,826 tests have been conducted so far.