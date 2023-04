BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. A visit to Azerbaijan’s Shusha city by a delegation led by head of the US-Azerbaijan Cultural Foundation Nurit Grainger has begun, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

The delegation visited the place where the busts of famous Azerbaijani cultural figures Bulbul, Khurshidbanu Natavan and Uzeyir Hajibayli, vandalized by Armenia during occupation of Shusha, are located in the city.

Will be updated