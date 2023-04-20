Azerbaijan confirms 48 more COVID-19 cases, 82 recoveries (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan has detected 48 new COVID-19 cases, 82 patients have recovered, and 3 people have died Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,041 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,399 of them have recovered, and 10,220 people have died. Currently, 422 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1002 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,580,828 tests have been conducted so far.