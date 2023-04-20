Person suspected of recent tombstone destruction at Baku cemetery, detained (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 18:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. A person, suspected of recently destructing tombstones at a Baku cemetery, has been detained, Trend reports referring to a joint statement of Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office and Ministry of Internal Affairs.

A criminal case was initiated in the Investigation Department of the Sabunchu Police Department under Article 245 (desecration of graves) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the fact of the destruction of tombstones at a cemetery in Baku's Balakhani municipality of Sabunchu district. The investigation is currently underway.

As a result of the measures taken by the staff of the Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Seymur Dakhilov, who carried out repair work at the cemetery, is suspected of damaging tombstones and memorial plaques on the night of April 16-17, because he was not paid for the work done.

"The preliminary investigation is underway, and the criminal case is under the control of the Prosecutor General's Office and the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the statement said.