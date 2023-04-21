Azerbaijan confirms 24 more COVID-19 cases, 81 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Azerbaijan has detected 24 new COVID-19 cases, 81 patients have recovered, and 2 people have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,065 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,480 of them have recovered, and 10,222 people have died. Currently, 363 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 319 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,581,147 tests have been conducted so far.