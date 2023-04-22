Mexican athletes feel very comfortable in National Gymnastics Arena in Baku – ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Mexican athletes feel very comfortable in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, who visited the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Baku, told Trend.

"I was glad to talk with gymnasts from my country, wish them good luck, express words of support and pride for them. Representatives of the Mexican national team in a conversation with me emphasized that the National Gymnastics Arena is the most beautiful gymnastics venue in the world, all conditions are created for athletes here, they feel at home," she said.

The Ambassador added that the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is well organized.

"The Azerbaijani team performs well, I wish the gymnasts to win medals. I note that this is my second visit to the Arena, I previously watched the progress of the competitions of the international tournament," she emphasized.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held for three days, from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world will perform in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Gymnasts compete for awards in individual apparatus and all-around competitions. Traditionally, the AGF Trophy Cup will be awarded to the athlete and group team with the highest score for their performance.