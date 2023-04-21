World Cup in Baku: Azerbaijani team reaches final of program with five hoops in group exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The Azerbaijani team in group exercises reached the final of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in the program with five hoops, Trend reports.

The team, which included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina, took the third position in the qualification with a score of 33.500 points, which allowed the team to reach the final.

Teams representing China (37.100 points), Israel (36.100 points), Spain (33.500 points), Ukraine (33.150 points), France (31.750 points), Uzbekistan (31.550 points) and Bulgaria ( 31.250 points).

Azerbaijan is represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummetova, Elizaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Gymnasts compete for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in the all-around.

By tradition, the AGF(Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scored the highest score for performance.