Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of large batch of heroin coming from Iran (PHOTO)

Society Materials 22 April 2023 14:17 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Nakhchivan Main Customs Department has prevented an attempt to smuggle a large batch of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the source, a customs inspection of a cargo vehicle transiting through the territory of Azerbaijan from the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Netherlands was carried out at the Julfa checkpoint.

The department has implemented a thorough inspection of the vehicle, as a result, almost 500 kilos of heroin were found in the cargo compartment of the vehicle.

An investigation is underway.

