Azerbaijan confirms 30 more COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Azerbaijan has detected 30 new COVID-19 cases, 78 patients have recovered, and 2 people have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,095 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,558 of them have recovered, and 10,222 people have died. Currently, 315 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 833 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,582,030 tests have been conducted so far.