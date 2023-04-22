Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semi-finals of European Championship in Zagreb

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Three Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers reached the semi-final at the European Championship in Zagreb, Croatia, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Today, from the athletes who joined the fight, Ulvi Ganizade, performing in the 72 kg weight category, Rafig Huseynov (82 kg) and Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) reached the semifinals. Huseynov on the way to the final will meet with Burhan Akbudak (Türkiye), Ganizade - with Selcuk Can, and Jafarov - with Murat Firat.

Nihat Mammadli lost to Edmond Nazaryan (Bulgaria) in the 60 kg weight category in the 1/8 finals, Arif Niftullayev (97 kg) lost to Artur Omarov (Czech Republic).

Today Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg) will face Adem Uzun, Taleh Mammadov (63 kg) - Leri Abuladze (Georgia), Sabah Shariati (130 kg) - Reza Kayaalp (Türkiye) in the fight for gold medal. Islam Abbasov (87 kg) will fight for the bronze medal with Lasha Gobadze (Georgia).

Earlier, Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) and Haji Aliyev (70 kg) became European champions in freestyle wrestling. "Silver" went to Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), "bronze" went to Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) and Georgy Meshvildishvili (125 kg). In women, the gold medal went to Maria Stadnik (50 kg), the bronze medal went to Jala Aliyeva (57 kg). The competition will end on April 23rd.