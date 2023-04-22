I try to perform better and better with each competition - gymnast from Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The composition of the participants of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is very strong, an athlete from Uzbekistan Tahmina Ikromova told Trend after qualifying performances during the second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competitions in Baku.

"Yesterday I made a mistake in the composition with the hoop, but today I went through the program better. I am glad that tomorrow I will perform in the finals. The current season is going well for me, I began to perform more confidently. Now, of course, everyone is a little tired, because it is already the fourth stage of the World Cup. However, with each stage I try to perform better and better," she said.

Ikromova added that the organization of the competition is excellent and she really enjoys performing at the Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.