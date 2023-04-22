Azerbaijani team takes third place in all-around at World Cup in Baku in group exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Azerbaijani team took the third place in the all-around at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in group exercises, Trend reports.

The result of the Azerbaijani team for two exercises (a program with five hoops and a composition with three ribbons and two balls) was 65.750 points.

The team included Gullu Agalarzade, Leman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The first place in the all-around teams in group exercises was taken by the representatives of China (70.500 points), the second place was taken by the Israeli team (67.500 points).

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.