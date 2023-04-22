World Cup in Baku: Azerbaijani team in group exercises reach final of program with three ribbons and two balls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Azerbaijani team in group exercises reached the final of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in the program with three ribbons and two balls, Trend reports. The result of the Azerbaijani team was 32.250 points, it took second place in the qualification, which allowed it to reach the final.

The team included Gullu Agalarzade, Leman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The teams representing China (33.400 points), Israel (31.400 points), Poland (31.050 points), Ukraine (30.550 points), Bulgaria (30.450 points), Uzbekistan (29.550 points) and Japan (29.400 points) also reached the final of the exercise program with three ribbons and two balls.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held from April 21 through 23. During the competition, 135 graces from 40 countries of the world are performing in the program of individual and group exercises.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Zohra Aghamirova and Alina Gezalova, in the group exercises program by a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina.

Moreover, the gymnasts are competing for awards in competitions in individual subjects and in all-around contests. By tradition, the AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy will be awarded to the athlete and the group team that scores the highest score for performance.