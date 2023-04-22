World Cup in Baku: finalists in exercises with clubs and ribbon named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. During the second competitive day of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku, the finalists were determined among the gymnasts performing in the individual program. The finalists are determined in the exercises with clubs and ribbon, Trend reports.

In the finals of exercises with clubs came out - Stiliana Nikolova (Bulgaria, 33.650 points), Sofia Raffaeli (Italy, 33.350 points), Daria Varfolomeev (Germany, 31.900 points), Victoria Onoprienko (Ukraine, 31.600 points), Takhmina Ikromova (Uzbekistan, 31.200 points) ), Zohra Agamirova (Azerbaijan, 30.900 points), Ekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia, 30.750 points), Eva Brezalieva (Bulgaria, 30.550 points).

Azerbaijani gymnast Alina Gezalova did not reach the final in this program, she took 33rd place with a score of 27.100 points.

The finalists of the exercises with the ribbon were - Stiliana Nikolova (Bulgaria, 33.450 points), Yosmina Rakhimova (Uzbekistan, 30.750 points), Takhmina Ikromova (Uzbekistan, 30.650 points), Eva Brezalieva (Bulgaria, 30.050 points), Adi Asya Katz (Israel, 29.750 points), Annalize Dragan (Romania, 29.750 points), Yekaterina Vedeneeva (Slovenia, 29.700 points), Marina Malpika (Mexico, 29.600 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Agamirova and Alina Gezalova did not reach the final in this program. Agamirova, with a score of 29.400 points, took ninth place, Gezalova, having received an estimate of 26.650 points from the judges, ranked 27th.