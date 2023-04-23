World Cup in Baku: Azerbaijani gymnasts compete in four final competitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Final competitions of the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku today, Trend reports.

The competition will start at 11:55 (GMT+4)

On the final day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, six sets of medals will be played (four in individual exercises and two in group exercises).

Also, according to tradition, the AGF Trophy Cup will be awarded to the athlete and the team in group exercises that have scored the highest score for their performance.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in four World Cup finals: Zohra Aghamirov will demonstrate a program with a ball and clubs, and the team in group exercises will first present a composition with five hoops, and then with three ribbons and two balls. The team included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held on April 21-23. During the competitions, 135 gymnasts from 40 countries of the world will be performing with their individual programs and in group exercises.