Azerbaijan confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases, 78 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan has detected 10 new COVID-19 cases, 65 patients have recovered, and 4 people have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,105 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,623 of them have recovered, and 10,226 people have died. Currently, 256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 833 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,582,030 tests have been conducted so far.