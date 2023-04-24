Two days left before Salvador Dali exhibition launches in Baku (VIDEO)

Two days left before the opening of the Salvador Dali exhibition!

For the first time in Azerbaijan!

The Heydar Aliyev Center will open an exhibition of works by one of the famous artists of the 20th century, Salvador Dali, titled "Surrealism is me."

April 26 - official opening day.

From April 27 - entrance by ticket (tickets will go on sale from April 27)

The exhibition will run until October 8, 2023.

The exhibition will feature graphic works by the artist, examples of sculptures made of glass and bronze, as well as a multimedia zone that will take visitors into the world of Salvador Dali.