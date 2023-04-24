New footage of Azerbaijan’s checkpoint on Lachin-Khankendi road published (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. New footage of the checkpoint set up by Azerbaijani authorities on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, has been published on social media, Trend reports.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00, the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.