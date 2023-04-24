Azerbaijan confirms 5 more COVID-19 cases, 8 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan has detected 5 new COVID-19 cases, 8 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,110 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,631 of them have recovered, and 10,226 people have died. Currently, 253 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 637 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,583,322 tests have been conducted so far.