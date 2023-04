BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. All tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held in Baku for the seventh time, are sold out, Baku City Circuit operating company told Trend.

The largest group of fans from more than 100 different countries of the world will take part in this competition in Baku.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30 in Baku.