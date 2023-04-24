TABIB updates on medical condition of those wounded, following explosion in Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Two people have been hospitalized, following an explosion in Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar district, the Administration of the Regional Medical Division of Azerbaijan (TABIB) told Trend.

One girl (born 2009) and one boy (born 2013) have been placed at the Bilasuvar Regional Central Hospital.

"The necessary medical assistance was provided to persons diagnosed with skin burns and the burns of upper respiratory tract. The medical facility continues treatment of a girl born in 2009, whose condition is assessed as moderate.

A boy born in 2013, who is in serious condition, is currently being evacuated to an appropriate medical facility located in Baku," TABIB said.