Azerbaijan reservists complete practical shooting exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, a training session is being held to improve the combat skills of a group of reservists in one of the military units, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the training session, various tasks are being accomplished in order to increase the level of combat readiness, knowledge and skills of the reservists.

The participants are taught the performance characteristics of weapons, and the rules of their incomplete disassembly and use.

Furthermore, the reservists have successfully accomplished the tasks of bringing weapons to the state of combat readiness in the training area, taking the firing position, and detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets with accurate fire by properly observing the rules of targeting.