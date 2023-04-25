Azerbaijan names date of issuing May tickets to liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Tickets for regular bus trips to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, organized by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport will go on sale at 15:00 (GMT+4) on April 26, 2023, Trend reports via the ministry.

Tickets for these routes are sold online through the www.yolumuzqarabaga.az portal.

In order to buy tickets, citizens must fill out the form, entering the data on their identity cards. Each ticket can only be used by a citizen who is identified by an identity card.

Regular bus services to liberated territories have been operating since January 24, 2022.