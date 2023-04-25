Azerbaijan confirms 18 more COVID-19 cases, 58 recoveries (UPDATE)

First version published at 16:48

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Azerbaijan has detected 18 new COVID-19 cases, 58 patients have recovered, and 4 people have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,128 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 820,631 of them have recovered, and 10,230 people have died. Currently, 209 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 913 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,584,235 tests have been conducted so far.