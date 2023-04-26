Man injured following mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. A 33-year-old driver of the International Eurasian Press Foundation Khazar Babashov has been injured in a mine explosion in the direction of Sugovushan village of Azerbaijan's Tartar district, the press service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to the agency, the incident happened on the territory not cleared from mines.

The injured was taken to the Barda district hospital, his condition is stable and his life is out of danger.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

As a result of the mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 295 Azerbaijani citizens have become victims of mines and other explosive devices, 51 of whom were killed and over 200 received injuries of varying degrees of severity.