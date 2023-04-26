Russian delegation informed about provocations of Armenia on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. According to the annual military cooperation plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, a working meeting of military lawyers of the two countries was held in Baku, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the Russian delegation was informed about the provocations committed by Armenians on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region.

Discussions were held on the application of international humanitarian law and other issues.

Furthermore, an exchange of views on the organization of legal service, military legislation and the experience gained in service activities of military lawyers was held.